Peridot Acquisition Sponsor Cuts Stake in Li-Cycle Holdings (LICY)

Fintel reports that Peridot Acquisition Sponsor has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.26MM shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY). This represents 4.69% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 9.71MM shares and 5.75% of the company, a decrease in shares of 15.01% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.06% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.63% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Li-Cycle Holdings is $9.88. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 66.63% from its latest reported closing price of $5.93.

The projected annual revenue for Li-Cycle Holdings is $130MM, an increase of 866.49%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.59.

Fund Sentiment

There are 283 funds or institutions reporting positions in Li-Cycle Holdings. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.28%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LICY is 0.2981%, an increase of 130.6654%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.84% to 78,064K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Covalis Capital Llp holds 11,629,038 shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,151,853 shares, representing an increase of 12.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LICY by 5.58% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 7,528,561 shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,062,872 shares, representing an increase of 19.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LICY by 41.21% over the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 4,346,447 shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,254,397 shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LICY by 15.85% over the last quarter.

Covalis holds 3,071,057 shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,548,292 shares, representing an increase of 17.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LICY by 52.67% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,049,151 shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,569,525 shares, representing an increase of 15.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LICY by 90.97% over the last quarter.

Li-Cycle Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company’s sponsor is an affiliate of Carnelian Energy Capital Management, L.P., an investment firm that focuses on opportunities in the North American energy space in partnership with best-in-class management teams.

