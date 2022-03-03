PERI vs. RELX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Internet - Content sector have probably already heard of Perion Network (PERI) and RELX PLC (RELX). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Right now, both Perion Network and RELX PLC are sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). This means that both companies have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

PERI currently has a forward P/E ratio of 19.39, while RELX has a forward P/E of 23.79. We also note that PERI has a PEG ratio of 0.78. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. RELX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.33.

Another notable valuation metric for PERI is its P/B ratio of 1.69. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, RELX has a P/B of 13.60.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to PERI's Value grade of B and RELX's Value grade of D.

Both PERI and RELX are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that PERI is the superior value option right now.

