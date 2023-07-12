PERI vs. ABNB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Internet - Content stocks have likely encountered both Perion Network (PERI) and Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Both Perion Network and Airbnb, Inc. have a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. This means that both companies have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

PERI currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.47, while ABNB has a forward P/E of 38.94. We also note that PERI has a PEG ratio of 0.50. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ABNB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.89.

Another notable valuation metric for PERI is its P/B ratio of 2.71. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ABNB has a P/B of 16.62.

Based on these metrics and many more, PERI holds a Value grade of A, while ABNB has a Value grade of C.

Both PERI and ABNB are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that PERI is the superior value option right now.

