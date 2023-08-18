PERI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Perion Network Ltd (Symbol: PERI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.12, changing hands as low as $31.54 per share. Perion Network Ltd shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PERI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PERI's low point in its 52 week range is $18.81 per share, with $42.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.78.
