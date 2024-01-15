Perfumery chain Douglas posts 8.3% higher quarterly net sales

Adds details about divisions in paragraph 3, mid-term targets in paragraphs 5-6

Jan 15 (Reuters) - German perfumery and cosmetics chain Douglas on Monday reported an 8.3% rise in preliminary group net sales for its first quarter, boosted by growth in both its store and e-commerce businesses.

Sales in the October-December period rose to around 1.56 billion euros ($1.71 billion) from 1.44 billion euros in its first quarter of fiscal year 2023/24.

Store net sales were up 7.1% on the year, while its e-commerce business grew by 10.7% from the same quarter a year earlier.

Douglas is considering going public in the first three months of 2024, people familiar with the matter told Reuters last week, in what could be one of the first major tests for European IPOs in 2024.

In the medium term, Douglas targets group net sales growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 7%, it said in a statement.

The company also aims to reach a margin on adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of around 18.5%, it added.

($1 = 0.9119 euros)

