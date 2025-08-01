BioTech
Performant Healthcare To Be Acquired By Machinify; Stock Delivers 230% Gain In 3 Months

August 01, 2025 — 12:42 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Performant Healthcare Inc. (PHLT), a provider of technology-enabled payment integrity, eligibility, and related analytics services, has agreed to be acquired by Machinify, a healthcare intelligence company, for approximately $670 million.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Performant stockholders will receive $7.75 in cash for each share of Performant common stock outstanding at the closing of the transaction.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2025, following which Performant's shares will be delisted from the Nasdaq.

The Form 10-Q for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, is expected to be filed by Performant on August 7, 2025. The company anticipates reporting revenue of approximately $37.8 million, net income of approximately $2.1 million, and adjusted EBITDA of about $6.2 million for Q2, 2025.

When we alerted readers to PHLT on Apr.30, 2025, it was trading at $2.34. The stock is currently at $7.74, which represents a gain of over 230% from our published price.

