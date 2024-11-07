Performant Financial price target lowered to $7 from $8 at B. Riley

B. Riley analyst Kyle Bauser lowered the firm’s price target on Performant Financial (PFMT) to $7 from $8 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company reiterated fiscal 2024 healthcare sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance while reducing nonhealthcare sales expectations, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

