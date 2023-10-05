Performant Financial (PFMT) Price Target Increased by 6.67% to 8.16

The average one-year price target for Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) has been revised to 8.16 / share. This is an increase of 6.67% from the prior estimate of 7.65 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 254.78% from the latest reported closing price of 2.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 164 funds or institutions reporting positions in Performant Financial. This is an increase of 63 owner(s) or 62.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFMT is 0.13%, a decrease of 52.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.11% to 56,387K shares. The put/call ratio of PFMT is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 15,793K shares representing 20.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,763K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFMT by 25.23% over the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 9,250K shares representing 12.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,211K shares, representing an increase of 11.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFMT by 22.13% over the last quarter.

Mill Road Capital Management holds 3,262K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 2,580K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,559K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFMT by 24.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,205K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Performant Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Performant helps government and commercial organizations enhance revenue and contain costs by preventing, identifying and recovering waste, improper payments and defaulted assets. Performant is a leading provider of these services in several industries, including healthcare, student loans and government. Performant has been providing recovery audit services for more than nine years to both commercial and government clients, including serving as a Recovery Auditor for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

