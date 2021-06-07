Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Performant Financial's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Performant Financial had US$59.5m in debt in March 2021; about the same as the year before. However, it also had US$19.2m in cash, and so its net debt is US$40.3m.

How Healthy Is Performant Financial's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:PFMT Debt to Equity History June 7th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Performant Financial had liabilities of US$81.2m due within a year, and liabilities of US$6.09m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$19.2m in cash and US$30.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$38.0m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Performant Financial shares are worth a total of US$271.3m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Weak interest cover of 0.91 times and a disturbingly high net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.5 hit our confidence in Performant Financial like a one-two punch to the gut. This means we'd consider it to have a heavy debt load. However, the silver lining was that Performant Financial achieved a positive EBIT of US$5.8m in the last twelve months, an improvement on the prior year's loss. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Performant Financial's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is backed by free cash flow. Over the last year, Performant Financial actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Our View

Performant Financial's interest cover was a real negative on this analysis, as was its net debt to EBITDA. But like a ballerina ending on a perfect pirouette, it has not trouble converting EBIT to free cash flow. Looking at all this data makes us feel a little cautious about Performant Financial's debt levels. While debt does have its upside in higher potential returns, we think shareholders should definitely consider how debt levels might make the stock more risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Performant Financial that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

