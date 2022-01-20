Performant Financial Corporation's (NASDAQ:PFMT) Shift From Loss To Profit

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Performant Financial Corporation's (NASDAQ:PFMT) future prospects. Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The US$143m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$14m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$3.9m, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Performant Financial's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 2 of the American Commercial Services analysts is that Performant Financial is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$10m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 117% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqGS:PFMT Earnings Per Share Growth January 20th 2022

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Performant Financial given that this is a high-level summary, however, bear in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Performant Financial currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Performant Financial's case is 57%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

