Performance Shipping Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

November 12, 2024 — 10:33 am EST

Performance Shipping (PSHG) has released an update.

Performance Shipping Inc. reported a net income of $12.4 million for Q3 2024, showing growth compared to $10.4 million in Q3 2023, despite a slight decrease in revenue due to the sale of a vessel. The company benefited from increased time-charter equivalent rates, contributing to a solid financial performance. With strategic fleet deployment and market conditions favoring longer haul voyages, Performance Shipping is poised for continued cash flow and growth opportunities.

