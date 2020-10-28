Dividends
PSHG

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PSHG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 300% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PSHG was $0.5, representing a -54.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $1.09 and a 35.73% increase over the 52 week low of $.37.

PSHG is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Royal Caribbean Group (RCL). PSHG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.73.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PSHG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PSHG

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular