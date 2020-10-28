Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PSHG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 300% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PSHG was $0.5, representing a -54.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $1.09 and a 35.73% increase over the 52 week low of $.37.

PSHG is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Royal Caribbean Group (RCL). PSHG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.73.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PSHG Dividend History page.

