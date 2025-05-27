Performance Shipping Inc. Reports Significant Year-Over-Year Net Income Growth for Q1 2025

Performance Shipping Inc. reported a Q1 2025 net income of $29.0 million, reflecting a significant year-over-year increase.

Performance Shipping Inc. reported significant financial growth for the first quarter of 2025, with a net income of $29.4 million, up from $11.4 million in 2024. This increase in net income attributable to common stockholders also rose to $29.0 million, reflecting a 164% year-over-year improvement. Revenue for the quarter was $21.3 million, a slight decrease from $22.4 million the prior year due to reduced ownership days after the sale of the vessel P. Yanbu and lower time-charter equivalent rates. Despite a softening in the tanker market, the company achieved an average TCE rate of $30,843 per day and managed to maintain a strong cash flow, with a cash balance of approximately $108.3 million at the quarter's end. CEO Andreas Michalopoulos highlighted the company's strategy of efficient operations and fleet management as key drivers of their positive performance amidst challenging market conditions.

Net income attributable to common stockholders increased by 164% year-over-year, reaching $29.0 million for Q1 2025.

Earnings per share for the first quarter of 2025 were $2.33, significantly higher than $0.89 in the same period of 2024.

The successful sale of the vessel M/T P. Yanbu for $39 million resulted in a gain on sale of $19.5 million, contributing positively to financial results.

The company reported a robust cash balance of approximately $108.3 million, which is 2.4 times its outstanding bank debt, indicating a strong financial position.

Decrease in revenue from $22.4 million in Q1 2024 to $21.3 million in Q1 2025, indicating potential challenges in maintaining income levels despite overall profit increase.

Average time charter equivalent rate declined from $33,857 in Q1 2024 to $30,843 in Q1 2025, suggesting reduced earning capacity for the fleet.

Sale of the vessel P. Yanbu leading to a decrease in ownership days may raise concerns regarding long-term fleet capacity and operational stability.

What were Performance Shipping's Q1 2025 net income results?

Performance Shipping reported a net income of $29.4 million for Q1 2025, compared to $11.4 million in Q1 2024.

How much was Performance Shipping's revenue in Q1 2025?

The company's revenue for Q1 2025 was $21.3 million, slightly down from $22.4 million in Q1 2024.

What factors affected the time charter equivalent rates in Q1 2025?

Decreased ownership days and reduced TCE rates due to market conditions impacted rates, averaging $30,843 in Q1 2025.

What was the financial position of Performance Shipping as of March 2025?

The company had a robust cash balance of approximately $108.3 million and an aggregate revenue backlog of $220 million.

What is the outlook for the tanker market in 2025?

The tanker market is expected to see slight growth, with projected tonne-mile demand increasing by 0.4% in 2025.

Full Release



ATHENS, Greece, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG) (“we” or the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels, today reported net income of $29.4 million and net income attributable to common stockholders of $29.0 million for the first quarter of 2025. These results are compared to a net income of $11.4 million and net income attributable to common stockholders of $11.0 million for the same period in 2024. Earnings per share, basic and diluted, for the first quarter of 2025 were $2.33 and $0.76, respectively.





Revenue was $21.3 million ($19.2 million net of voyage expenses) for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $22.4 million ($21.6 million net of voyage expenses) for the same period in 2024. This decrease was attributable to the slight decrease in the ownership days following the sale of the vessel



P. Yanbu



in March 2025, and the decrease in time-charter equivalent rates (“TCE rates”) realized during the quarter. Fleetwide, the average TCE rate for the first quarter of 2025 was $30,843, compared with an average rate of $33,857 for the same period in 2024. During the first quarter of 2025, net cash provided by operating activities was $15.5 million, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $17.3 million for the first quarter of 2024.





Commenting on the results of the first quarter of 2025, Andreas Michalopoulos, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated:





“Our solid financial results for the first quarter of 2025 demonstrate our ability to successfully navigate the market cycle capitalizing on our efficient vessel operations and balanced fleet deployment strategy. During the quarter, our exposure to the spot market upside through the operations of our two Aframax tanker vessels under voyage charters and pool arrangements along with the robust cash flow secured through the time charter contract arrangements of our remaining fleet, enabled us to achieve a fleetwide average time charter equivalent rate of $30,843 per day.





“Notwithstanding the significant softening observed in crude oil tanker charter rates over the past year, our Company generated revenue of $21.3 million during the first quarter of 2025. This figure compares favorably to the revenue of $22.4 million generated during the same period last year, underscoring our ability to deliver strong performance even in more challenging market conditions.





“In particular, the average Aframax tanker charter rate stood at $31,931 per day in the first quarter of 2025, that is significantly lower than the average daily rate of $56,338 recorded in the same period last year. Despite this decline, the Aframax tanker market remains resilient and constructive, supported by solid market fundamentals. As a result, during the current quarter spot rates for Aframax tankers averaged at approximately $40,700 per day, providing an attractive freight rate environment for our fleet operations.





“Pursuant to our fleet renewal and expansion strategy, focused on selective acquisitions and opportunistic sales of older vessels, we completed the sale of our 2011-built Aframax tanker, M/T P. Yanbu, during the first quarter of 2025. The transaction was concluded at a gross sale price of $39 million and resulted in a gain on vessel sale of $19.5 million. As a result, our Company reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $29.0 million for the quarter, representing a 164% increase on a year-over-year basis.





“At the same time, we remain focused on our newbuild program, which remains well-supported by our strategic long-term partnership with a top-tier charterer as well as the delivery financing secured for three of our newbuilding vessels. Our financial position remains robust, with a quarter-end cash balance (including restricted cash) of approximately $108.3 million, representing 2.4x our outstanding bank debt, and an aggregate revenue backlog of $220 million.”









Corporate Developments











Update on Outstanding Shares and Warrants







As of May 26, 2025, the Company had outstanding 12,432,158 common shares. In addition, the following common share purchase warrants were outstanding as of such date:







Class A Warrants to purchase up to 567,366 common shares at an exercise price of $15.75 per common share;



Warrants issued July 19, 2022, to purchase up to 1,033,333 common shares at an exercise price of $1.65 per common share;



Warrants issued August 16, 2022, to purchase up to 2,122,222 common shares at an exercise price of $1.65 per common share;



Series A Warrants issued March 3, 2023, which are exchangeable for up to 14,300 common shares; and



Series B Warrants issued March 3, 2023, to purchase up to 4,097,000 common shares at an exercise price of $2.25 per common share.











Finally, the Company had 50,726 shares of its Series B Convertible Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock and 1,423,912 shares of its Series C Convertible Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock outstanding.









Tanker Market Update for the First Quarter of 2025:











Tanker fleet supply was 698.0 million dwt, up 0.4% from 695.0 million dwt from the previous quarter and up 1.0% from Q1 2024 levels of 691.4 million dwt.



The tanker sector continues to exhibit healthy dynamics, with tonne-mile demand projected to grow by 0.4% in 2025. This growth comes against the backdrop of a constrained fleet supply, driven by a shrinking pool of environmentally compliant vessels. However, geopolitical challenges remain on the horizon, particularly the gradual easing of Red Sea-related trade flow shifts and the complexities that may arise from a potential tightening of U.S. sanctions on trade activities and charter rates.



Tanker fleet supply in deadweight terms is estimated to grow by 2.1% in 2025 and by 3.9% in 2026.



Tanker fleet utilization averaged 84.9% in 2024, while analysts expect that it will slightly improve to levels of 85.3% in 2025 and 84.8% in 2026.



Newbuilding tanker contracting was 3.6 million dwt in the first quarter, resulting in a tanker orderbook-to-fleet ratio of 14.7%.



Daily spot charter rates for Aframax tankers averaged $31,931, down 17.6% from the previous quarter average of $38,746 and down 43.3% from Q1 2024 average of $56,338.



The value of a 10-year-old Aframax tanker at the end of the first quarter was $50.0 million, down 3.9% from $52.0 million in the previous quarter, and down 13.8% from $58.0 million in Q1 2024.



The number of tankers used for floating storage (excluding dedicated storage) stood at 102 (11.2 million dwt) in the first quarter, up 15.4% from 74 (9.7 million dwt) at the end of the previous quarter and up 2.0% from 91 (10.9 million dwt) in Q1 2024.



Global oil consumption was 103.2 million bpd, down 0.07% from the previous quarter level of 103.2 million bpd, and up 1.5% from Q1 2024 levels of 101.7 million bpd.



Global oil production was 103.2 million bpd, down 0.08% from the previous quarter level of 103.3 million bpd and up 1.0% from Q1 2024 levels of 102.2 million bpd.



OECD commercial inventories were 2,719 million barrels, down 0.01% from the previous quarter level of 2,742 million barrels, and down 0.01% from Q1 2024 levels of 2,757 million barrels.











The above market outlook update is based on information, data, and estimates derived from industry sources. There can be no assurances that such trends will continue or that anticipated developments in tanker demand, fleet supply or other market indicators will materialize. While we believe the market and industry information included in this release to be generally reliable, we have not independently verified any third-party information or verified that more recent information is not available.











Summary of Selected Financial & Other Data

















(in thousands of US Dollars, except per share data, fleet data and average daily results)













For the three months ended March 31,

























2025













2024























(unaudited)









(unaudited)











STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA:















Revenue





$





21,333









$





22,371

















Voyage expenses









2,118













804

















Vessel operating expenses









4,469













4,874

















Net income









29,427













11,431

















Net income attributable to common stockholders









28,970













10,972

















Earnings per common share, basic









2.33













0.89

















Earnings per common share, diluted









0.76













0.29















FLEET DATA















Average number of vessels









6.9













7.0

















Number of vessels









6.0













7.0

















Ownership days









623













637

















Available days









623













637

















Operating days (1)









608













624

















Fleet utilization









97.6%













98.0%















AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS















Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate (2)





$





30,843









$





33,857

















Daily vessel operating expenses (3)





$





7,173









$





7,651

















































___________________









(1)





Operating days are the number of available days in a period less the aggregate number of days that our vessels are off-hire. The specific calculation counts as on-hire the days of the ballast leg of the spot voyages, as long as a charter party is in place. The shipping industry uses operating days to measure the aggregate number of days in a period during which vessels actually generate revenues.





















(2)





Time charter equivalent rates, or TCE rates, are defined as revenue (voyage, time charter and pool revenue), less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of our available days during the period, which is consistent with industry standards. Voyage expenses include port charges, bunker (fuel) expenses, canal charges and commissions. TCE is a non-GAAP measure. TCE rate is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels despite changes in the mix of



charter



types (i.e.,



voyage (spot) charters



, time charters and bareboat charters).





















(3)





Daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance and vessel registry, expenses relating to repairs and maintenance, the costs of spares and consumable stores, lubricant costs, tonnage taxes, regulatory fees, environmental costs, lay-up expenses and other miscellaneous expenses, are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period.























Fleet Employment Profile (As of May 26, 2025)















Performance Shipping Inc.’s fleet is employed as follows:























































Vessel









Year of Build









Capacity









Builder









Vessel





Type









Charter Type









Notes













Operating Aframax Tanker Vessels











1





BLUE MOON





2011





104,623 DWT





Sumitomo Heavy Industries Marine & Engineering Co., LTD.





Crude





Time-Charter













2





BRIOLETTE





2011





104,588 DWT





Sumitomo Heavy Industries Marine & Engineering Co., LTD.





Crude





Time-Charter













3





P. SOPHIA





2009





105,071 DWT





Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., LTD





Crude





Pool













4





P. ALIKI





2010





105,304 DWT





Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., LTD





Product





Time-Charter













5





P. MONTEREY





2011





105,525 DWT





Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., LTD





Crude





Time-Charter













6





P. LONG BEACH





2013





105,408 DWT





Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., LTD





Product





Time-Charter















Newbuilding LR1 and LR2 Tanker Vessels











7





HULL 1515





-





114,000 DWT





China Shipbuilding Trading Company Limited and Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Company Limited





Product





Time-Charter





1,2









8





HULL 1596





-





114,000 DWT





China Shipbuilding Trading Co. Ltd. (“CSTC”) and Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. Ltd.





Product





Time-Charter





1,2









9





HULL 1597





-





114,000 DWT





China Shipbuilding Trading Co. Ltd. (“CSTC”) and Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. Ltd.





Product





Time-Charter





1,2









10





HULL 1624





-





75,000 DWT





Jiangsu Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group Co., Ltd.





Chemical/ Product





-





2























1







As previously announced, the Company has secured five-year time charter contracts for three of its newbuilding vessels, with employment to commence upon delivery of the vessels to the Company.











2







Expected delivery dates to the Company, as per current management's estimations, are: August 2025 for Hull 1515, September 2025 for Hull 1596, January 2026 for Hull 1597, and January 2027 for Hull 1624.























About the Company







Performance Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels. The Company employs its fleet on spot voyages, through pool arrangements and on time charters.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts, including with respect to the delivery of the vessels we have agreed to acquire, future market conditions and the prospective financing and employment of our vessels. The words “believe," “anticipate," “intends," “estimate," “forecast," “project," “plan," “potential," “will," “may," “should," “expect," “targets," “likely," “would," “could," “seeks," “continue," “possible," “might," “pending” and similar expressions, terms or phrases may identify forward-looking statements.





The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including, without limitation, our management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs, or projections.





In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the strength of world economies, fluctuations in currencies and interest rates, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker shipping industry, changes in the supply of vessels, changes in worldwide oil production and consumption and storage, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, crew costs, drydocking and insurance costs, our future operating or financial results, availability of financing and refinancing including with respect to vessels we agree to acquire, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, the length and severity of epidemics and pandemics, including COVID-19, and their impact on the demand for seaborne transportation of petroleum and other types of products, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, general domestic and international political conditions or events, including “trade wars”, armed conflicts including the war in Ukraine and the war between Israel and Hamas, the imposition of new international sanctions, acts by terrorists or acts of piracy on ocean-going vessels, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, labor disputes or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other important factors. Please see our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.





(See financial tables attached)











PERFORMANCE SHIPPING INC.













FINANCIAL TABLES











Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except for share and per share data











UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





















































For the three months ended March 31,

























2025













2024













REVENUE:































Revenue





$





21,333









$





22,371











































EXPENSES:































Voyage expenses









2,118













804

















Vessel operating expenses









4,469













4,874

















Depreciation and amortization of deferred charges









3,328













3,300

















General and administrative expenses









2,104













2,124

















Gain on vessels' sale









(19,456





)









-

















Provision for credit losses









30













-

















Foreign currency losses









-













11



















Operating income







$





28,740









$





11,258











































OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSES):































Interest and finance costs









(35





)









(665





)













Interest income









718













833

















Changes in fair value of warrants' liability









4













5



















Total other income / (expenses), net







$





687









$





173











































Net income







$





29,427









$





11,431









































Dividends on preferred stock









(457





)









(459





)







































Net income attributable to common stockholders







$





28,970









$





10,972















Earnings per common share, basic







$





2.33









$





0.89















Earnings per common share, diluted







$





0.76









$





0.29















Weighted average number of common shares, basic











12,432,158













12,279,676















Weighted average number of common shares, diluted











38,675,532













39,080,005











































UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME





















































For the three months ended March 31,

























2025













2024









































Net income







$





29,427









$





11,431















Comprehensive income







$





29,427









$





11,431























































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA



















(Expressed in thousands of US Dollars)



























March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024*















ASSETS













(unaudited)









































Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





$





108,273





$





71,314









Advances for vessels under construction and other vessels' costs









72,116









58,468









Vessels, net









168,994









189,577









Other fixed assets, net









30









34









Other assets









9,347









11,000











Total assets







$





358,760





$





330,393





































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















































Long-term bank debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs





$





45,600





$





47,459









Other liabilities









8,490









7,691









Total stockholders' equity









304,670









275,243











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity







$





358,760





$





330,393

































* The balance sheet data as of December 31, 2024 has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date.























OTHER FINANCIAL DATA













































For the three months ended March 31,





















2025













2024



















(unaudited)









(unaudited)









Net Cash provided by Operating Activities





$





15,538









$





17,340













Net Cash provided by / (used in) Investing Activities





$





23,304









$





(22,515





)









Net Cash used in Financing Activities





$





(1,883





)





$





(2,342





)







