Performance Shipping Inc. to Host Fixed Income Investor Calls for Potential Senior Unsecured Bond Issue

Performance Shipping Inc. plans fixed income investor calls for a potential USD bond issue aimed at fleet expansion.

Performance Shipping Inc. announced plans to conduct fixed income investor calls starting June 6, 2025, through its Norwegian investment banks, potentially leading to a senior unsecured bond issue denominated in USD, pending market conditions. If issued, the net proceeds will support the company's fleet expansion, renewal, and general corporate purposes. The bonds will be targeted towards qualified institutional buyers in the U.S. under Rule 144A and non-U.S. persons under Regulation S, and will not be registered under the Securities Act. The release includes caution regarding forward-looking statements, highlighting that actual results may differ due to various uncertainties, including market conditions and regulatory changes. Performance Shipping operates as a global provider of shipping transportation services through tanker vessel ownership.

Performance Shipping is initiating a series of fixed income investor calls, indicating active engagement with investors and potential for increased capital.

The planned issuance of a five-year senior unsecured bond could provide significant funding for fleet expansion and renewal, which may enhance the company's operational capacity and competitiveness in the shipping market.

The net proceeds from the anticipated bond issue will support general corporate purposes, indicating a proactive approach to managing and improving the company's financial health.

The press release indicates a reliance on the issuance of senior unsecured bonds, which may signal potential financial instability or inability to secure financing through more traditional means.

The company is not registering the bonds with the SEC, which may limit the pool of potential investors and could be perceived as a lack of transparency.

The extensive warnings regarding forward-looking statements point to significant uncertainties and risks that could impact the company's future performance, which might concern investors.

What is the purpose of the upcoming fixed income investor calls?

The calls aim to discuss a potential senior unsecured bond issue to support fleet expansion and general corporate purposes.

When will Performance Shipping's investor calls commence?

The investor calls are set to begin on June 6, 2025.

Who can participate in the bond issue offered by Performance Shipping?

The bonds will be offered to qualified institutional buyers in the U.S. and non-U.S. persons abroad.

Will the bonds be registered under the Securities Act?

No, the bonds will not be registered and can only be sold under specific exemptions.

Where can I find more information about the risks associated with Performance Shipping?

You can refer to the Company’s filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for detailed discussions on risks.

ATHENS, Greece, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG) (“Performance Shipping” or the “Company”), through its Norwegian investment banks, will arrange a series of fixed income investor calls commencing on June 6, 2025. A five-year USD denominated senior unsecured bond issue may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions.





The net proceeds from the contemplated bond issue shall be applied towards fleet expansion and renewal and general corporate purposes of the Company.





The senior unsecured bonds, if issued, will be offered in the United States or its territories only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), and sold outside the United States only to non-U.S. persons pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The bonds, if issued, will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Performance Shipping Inc., nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful, and is being issued in the United States pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.







About the Company







Performance Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels. The Company employs its fleet on spot voyages, through pool arrangements and on time charters.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts, including with respect to the delivery of the vessels we have agreed to acquire, future market conditions and the prospective financing and employment of our vessels. The words “believe," “anticipate," “intends," “estimate," “forecast," “project," “plan," “potential," “will," “may," “should," “expect," “targets," “likely," “would," “could," “seeks," “continue," “possible," “might," “pending” and similar expressions, terms or phrases may identify forward-looking statements.





The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including, without limitation, our management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs, or projections.





In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the strength of world economies, fluctuations in currencies and interest rates, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker shipping industry, changes in the supply of vessels, changes in worldwide oil production and consumption and storage, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, crew costs, drydocking and insurance costs, our future operating or financial results, availability of financing and refinancing including with respect to vessels we agree to acquire, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, the length and severity of epidemics and pandemics, including COVID-19, and their impact on the demand for seaborne transportation of petroleum and other types of products, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, general domestic and international political conditions or events, including “trade wars”, armed conflicts including the war in Ukraine and the war between Israel and Hamas or Iran, the imposition of new international sanctions, acts by terrorists or acts of piracy on ocean-going vessels, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, labor disputes or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other important factors. Please see our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.



