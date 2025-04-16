Performance Shipping Inc. Files 2024 Annual Report with SEC

Performance Shipping Inc. filed its 2024 Annual Report with the SEC, detailing financial statements and operational information.

Performance Shipping Inc. has announced the filing of its 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The report includes the company's audited consolidated financial statements and is available on the SEC and Performance Shipping websites. Shareholders can request a hard copy of the report free of charge. Performance Shipping Inc. specializes in providing shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels, utilizing its fleet for spot voyages, pool arrangements, and time charters.

The filing of the 2024 Annual Report demonstrates compliance with regulatory requirements, enhancing the company's credibility and transparency with investors.

Providing audited consolidated financial statements gives shareholders clear insight into the company's financial health, potentially increasing investor confidence.

The availability of the Annual Report in both electronic and hard copy formats increases accessibility for shareholders, showcasing the company's commitment to communication.

The reaffirmation of Performance Shipping Inc.'s focus on tanker vessel ownership underscores its specialization in a critical sector of the shipping industry, appealing to niche investors.

Filing of the Annual Report indicates the company is under regulatory scrutiny and compliance obligations, which may draw attention to any potential inaccuracies or issues within their financial statements.

The focus on providing hard copies of the Annual Report may suggest that the company is facing challenges with digital engagement or accessibility, potentially alienating some shareholders.

There is a lack of specific financial performance highlights or optimistic forward-looking statements in the release, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's future outlook.

What is the purpose of the 2024 Annual Report from Performance Shipping Inc.?

The 2024 Annual Report provides audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Where can I access the 2024 Annual Report?

The Annual Report is accessible on the SEC's website and the Company’s website at http://www.pshipping.com.

Does Performance Shipping Inc. provide hard copies of the Annual Report?

Yes, shareholders can request a hard copy of the Annual Report free of charge.

What types of services does Performance Shipping Inc. offer?

The Company specializes in transportation services through ownership of tanker vessels, including spot voyages, pool arrangements, and time charters.

When was the 2024 Annual Report filed?

The 2024 Annual Report was filed on April 16, 2025, for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

ATHENS, Greece, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG), (“we” or the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels, announced that it has filed its 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (the “Annual Report”), with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Annual Report, which contains the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed through the SEC's website at





http://www.sec.gov





as well as through the Company’s website at





http://www.pshipping.com





. Upon request, we will provide any shareholder with a hard copy of the Annual Report free of charge.







About the Company







Performance Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels. The Company employs its fleet on spot voyages, through pool arrangements and on time charters.



