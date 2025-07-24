Performance Shipping Inc. Completes Refinancing Agreement with Alpha Bank S.A. for $29.75 Million Loan Facility

Performance Shipping Inc. has refinanced a $29.75 million loan with Alpha Bank through two subsidiaries, securing favorable terms.

Performance Shipping Inc. has announced the refinancing of its existing loan facility with Alpha Bank S.A. for a total of $29,750,000, secured by its tanker vessels M/T P. Long Beach and M/T P. Aliki. This agreement follows the commitment letter received from Alpha Bank on June 24, 2025. The new loan will have an interest rate of SOFR plus 1.90% per annum and will be repaid over twenty quarterly installments of $1,050,000 each, with a final balloon payment of $8,750,000 due in mid-2030. The company, which specializes in tanker vessel ownership and shipping services, emphasizes that its forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may involve uncertainties and risks, including market conditions and industry changes. Investors are encouraged to review potential risks in the company's SEC filings.

Potential Positives

Successful refinancing of a significant loan facility totaling US$29,750,000 strengthens the company's financial position.

The new facility features a favorable interest rate of SOFR plus 1.90%, potentially reducing the company's borrowing costs.

The structured repayment plan, which includes manageable quarterly installments and a balloon payment, enhances cash flow management going forward.

Potential Negatives

The refinancing agreement may indicate financial difficulties, as the company is unable to meet its previous loan obligations without restructuring.

The balloon payment of US$8,750,000 due in 2030 suggests a significant financial burden that the company will face in the future.

Forward-looking statements highlight uncertainties and risks, such as fluctuating market conditions and operational costs that may affect the company's future performance and viability.

FAQ

What is the refinancing agreement announced by Performance Shipping Inc.?

Performance Shipping Inc. signed an agreement to refinance a loan of $29,750,000 with Alpha Bank S.A. for two vessels.

How will the refinancing terms affect Performance Shipping's finances?

The facility bears interest at SOFR plus 1.90% and will be repaid in 20 quarterly installments of $1,050,000 each.

When is the balloon payment due for the refinancing agreement?

The balloon payment of $8,750,000 is due with the twentieth installment in mid-2030.

What vessels are associated with the refinancing agreement?

The refinancing agreement is associated with the M/T P. Long Beach and the M/T P. Aliki.

Where can I find more information about the risks involved in the refinancing?

For more information on risks, please refer to Performance Shipping's filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $PSHG stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ATHENS, Greece, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG), (“we” or the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels, today announced that it has signed an agreement for the refinancing of its existing loan facility with Alpha Bank S.A. (the “Facility”) through two separate wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company. This facility refinances the full outstanding loan balance of US$29,750,000 previously secured by the



M/T P. Long Beach



and the



M/T P. Aliki



. This agreement follows the acceptance of a commitment letter from Alpha Bank, as previously announced on June 24, 2025.





The Facility bears interest at the rate of SOFR plus 1.90% per annum and will be repayable in twenty (20) consecutive quarterly installments of US$1,050,000 each, with a balloon payment of US$8,750,000 payable concurrent with the twentieth quarterly installment in mid-2030.







About the Company







Performance Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels. The Company employs its fleet on spot voyages, through pool arrangements and on time charters.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts, including with respect to the delivery of the vessels we have agreed to acquire, future market conditions and the prospective financing and employment of our vessels. The words “believe," “anticipate," “intends," “estimate," “forecast," “project," “plan," “potential," “will," “may," “should," “expect," “targets," “likely," “would," “could," “seeks," “continue," “possible," “might," “pending” and similar expressions, terms or phrases may identify forward-looking statements.





The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including, without limitation, our management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs, or projections.





In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the strength of world economies, fluctuations in currencies and interest rates, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker shipping industry, changes in the supply of vessels, changes in worldwide oil production and consumption and storage, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, crew costs, drydocking and insurance costs, our future operating or financial results, availability of financing and refinancing including with respect to vessels we agree to acquire, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, the length and severity of epidemics and pandemics, including COVID-19, and their impact on the demand for seaborne transportation of petroleum and other types of products, general domestic and international political conditions or events, including “trade wars”, armed conflicts including the war in Ukraine and the war between Israel and Hamas or Iran, the imposition of new international sanctions, acts by terrorists or acts of piracy on ocean-going vessels, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, labor disputes or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other important factors. Please see our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.



