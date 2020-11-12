Performance in the ISE Cyber Security UCITS Index and How Investors Can Get Exposure

Nasdaq’s Mark Marex Talks ISE on #TradeTalks

Each week a team member from Nasdaq Global Indexes provides insight into what is happening across a variety of investment themes. From index and ETF performance, to analysis of market trends, our experts will cover what’s hot in the world of passive investment strategies.

This week, Mark Marex, CFA, discusses the ISE Cyber Security Index:

Highlights:

Index launched on December 31, 2010, ticker: HUR

Modified equal-weighted methodology with maximum individual weight of 20%, and no more than 50% in aggregate for all constituents with weights above 5% Reconstituted quarterly at the end of February/May/August/November, with rebalancing effective 3 rd Friday of the following month Selection criteria driven by the Index Security Selection Committee’s quantitative and qualitative assessment of the materiality of cyber security to company business models, with each company tagged as a provider of cyber security “Services” or “Infrastructure” US-listed and International securities permitted under the Nasdaq Eligible Exchanges Policy

Index composition has relatively low concentration with Top 15 constituents (out of 55 total) representing 35.4% of index weight as of market close on November 9 Top constituent: Cloudflare (NET) at 3.5% weight thanks to recent outperformance All other constituent weights between 1.3-2.7% each

Geographic diversification: 71% of index weight comes from US-based firms, 29% from International (mostly UK/Japan/Israel/Canada/France)

Index skews towards small and midcaps: 48% of index weight comes from sub-$5Bn market cap firms; 39% from $5-25Bn; 13% from $25Bn+

2020 YTD price performance as of November 9: significantly better than broader US market, up almost 20% vs. only 10% for S&P500 Driven by Cloudflare up 221%; CrowdStrike (CRWD) up 167%; Fastly (FSLY) up 269%; ZScaler (ZS) up 220%;

Index is tracked by the L&G Cyber Security UCITS ETF, listed in London (Ticker: IPSY) which has rallied in AUM terms from a low of GBP 800MM in March to GBP 1.9B (approximately $2.5B at current exchange rates)

For more information on the index, click here. For more Nasdaq index research and analysis, view our articles here.