Performance Foodservice Launches Green Origin Brand - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Performance Foodservice, a division of Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC), said Monday it has launched its Green Origin brand, a proprietary line of plant-based protein products. The Green Origin portfolio includes plant-based burgers, grinds, breakfast sausages, and nuggets. Green Origin products are made exclusively by Greenleaf Foods, SPC, owner of plant-based brands Lightlife and Field Roast. Greenleaf Foods is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO).

Performance Foodservice noted that with the launch of the Green Origin brand, it will have one of the largest plant-based exclusive brand portfolios in the industry.

Green Origin products are 100 percent plant-based, free of artificial flavors, colors, and additives. Many of the products, including the plant-based burgers and grinds are vegan-certified, non-GMO-certified, soy-free, gluten-free, and kosher.

