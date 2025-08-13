Performance Food Profit Falls In Q4; Guides FY26

(RTTNews) - Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC), a food and foodservice distribution company, on Wednesday announced that net income declined in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

Fourth quarter, net income declined 21 percent to $131.5 million from $166.5 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.84 versus $1.07 last year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.55 versus $1.45 last year.

Thirteen analysts, on average, had expected the company to report $1.46 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 19.9 percent to $546.9 million from $456.2 million in the previous year.

Operating profit declined to $267.8 million from $281.4 million in the prior year.

Net sales increased 11.5 percent to $16.94 million from $15.19 million in the previous year.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company projects net sales of about $16.6 billion to $16.9 billion and adjusted EBITDA of roughly $465 million to $485 million.

For fiscal 2026, the company forecasts net sales of about $67 billion to $68 billion and adjusted EBITDA of roughly $1.9 billion to $2.0 billion.

In the pre-market trading, 1.22% higher at $99.49 on the New York Stock Exchange.

