Performance Food (PFGC) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Performance Food Group (PFGC) reported $16.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.2%. EPS of $0.98 for the same period compares to $0.98 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.56 billion, representing a surprise of -0.71%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -8.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.07.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenue- Convenience : $6.33 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%.

: $6.33 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%. Revenue- Foodservice : $8.8 billion versus $9.01 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $8.8 billion versus $9.01 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Intersegment Eliminations : $-181.4 million versus $-175.96 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.2% change.

: $-181.4 million versus $-175.96 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.2% change. Revenue- Corporate & All Other : $239.7 million compared to the $240.64 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.2% year over year.

: $239.7 million compared to the $240.64 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.2% year over year. Revenue- Specialty: $1.25 billion versus $1.26 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.5% change.

Here is how Performance Food performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Performance Food have returned +11% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

