Performance Food Intends To Offer $1.0 Bln Of Senior Notes Due 2032

(RTTNews) - Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) announced on Wednesday that its wholly-owned subsidiary Performance Food Group, Inc. plans to offer a total of $1.0 billion in Senior Notes that will mature in 2032.

The notes will be backed by Performance Food Group Company, Inc. and its significant wholly-owned domestic subsidiaries.

The company stated that the proceeds from this offering, combined with funds from the company's revolving credit facility, will be used to finance the cash payment for its proposed acquisition of Cheney Bros, Inc., as well as cover related expenses and general corporate purposes.

Notably, the completion of this offering is not dependent on finalizing the acquisition of Cheney Brothers.

The notes will only be available to qualified institutional buyers and non-U.S. persons in accordance with applicable laws.

