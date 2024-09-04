News & Insights

Markets
PFGC

Performance Food Intends To Offer $1.0 Bln Of Senior Notes Due 2032

September 04, 2024 — 09:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) announced on Wednesday that its wholly-owned subsidiary Performance Food Group, Inc. plans to offer a total of $1.0 billion in Senior Notes that will mature in 2032.

The notes will be backed by Performance Food Group Company, Inc. and its significant wholly-owned domestic subsidiaries.

The company stated that the proceeds from this offering, combined with funds from the company's revolving credit facility, will be used to finance the cash payment for its proposed acquisition of Cheney Bros, Inc., as well as cover related expenses and general corporate purposes.

Notably, the completion of this offering is not dependent on finalizing the acquisition of Cheney Brothers.

The notes will only be available to qualified institutional buyers and non-U.S. persons in accordance with applicable laws.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFGC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.