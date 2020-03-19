Performance Food Group Withdraws FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Providing an update on its business and financial position due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), Performance Food Group Co. or PFG (PFGC) on Thursday decided to withdraw its full year 2020 outlook as the macroeconomic environment has deteriorated.

However, the company added that it is on track to meet the previously disclosed and affirmed expectations.

PFG said it plans to provide additional information on its third quarter earnings call based on the information available at that time on May 6, 2020.

"Furthermore, while the full impact of COVID-19 is currently unknown, we are confident that we have ample liquidity under our debt facilities even if conditions continue to worsen. Covenants under our bonds do not require us to maintain any liquidity or other financial metrics," said George Holm, Chairman, President & CEO.

