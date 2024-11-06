Performance Food Group reports Q1 EPS $1.16, consensus $1.22

Reports Q1 revenue $$15.42B , consensus $15.31B.Adjusted EBITDA increased 7.3% to $411.9M…”PFG had a strong start to fiscal 2025, closing the first quarter with solid sales momentum and adjusted EBITDA growth,” said George Holm, PFG’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer. “Our core business has continued to perform exceptionally well, and we expect this trend to continue. Additionally, I am very pleased with the progress we have made to integrate our recent acquisitions of Cheney Brothers and Jose Santiago into our Foodservice business. These additions are expected to drive significant profit growth and increase market share opportunity. I am excited about the considerable opportunities we have in fiscal 2025 and beyond.”

