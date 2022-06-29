Performance Food Group Reiterates 2022 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Virginia-based foodservice distribution business Performance Food Group Company (PFGC), on Wednesday said that for the full year 2022, it still expects net sales to be in a range of $50.5 billion to $51 billion and Adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $1 billion to $1.01 billion in 2022.
The company also expects to achieve sales of $62 billion to $64 billion and Adjusted EBITDA between $1.5 billion and $1.7 billion for fiscal 2025.
Shares of Performance Food Group Company closed Tuesday's trading at $46.17. down $0.63 or 1.35 percent from the previous close.
