Markets
PFGC

Performance Food Group Reiterates 2022 Guidance

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Virginia-based foodservice distribution business Performance Food Group Company (PFGC), on Wednesday said that for the full year 2022, it still expects net sales to be in a range of $50.5 billion to $51 billion and Adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $1 billion to $1.01 billion in 2022.

The company also expects to achieve sales of $62 billion to $64 billion and Adjusted EBITDA between $1.5 billion and $1.7 billion for fiscal 2025.

Shares of Performance Food Group Company closed Tuesday's trading at $46.17. down $0.63 or 1.35 percent from the previous close.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFGC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular