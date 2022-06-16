Markets
Performance Food Group Raises FY22 Earnings Outlook, Maintains Sales View

(RTTNews) - Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) said on Thursday that it has raised its adjusted EBITDA guidance for the fiscal 2022 citing extremely strong results in April and May.

It also maintained sales view for the full year.

For the 12-month period, the food company expects its adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $1 billion - $1.01 billion, higher than its previous projection of $990 million to $1 billion.

For the full year, the company still expects its net sales to be in the range of $50.5 billion - $51 billion.

