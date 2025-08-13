Performance Food Group Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Performance Food Group (PFGC) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $131.5 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $166.5 million, or $1.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Performance Food Group reported adjusted earnings of $1.55 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.5% to $16.938 million from $15.189 million last year.

Performance Food Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $131.5 Mln. vs. $166.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.84 vs. $1.07 last year. -Revenue: $16.938 Mln vs. $15.189 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $16.6 - $16.9 Bln

