Performance Food Group Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Performance Food Group (PFGC) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $58.3 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $70.4 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Performance Food Group reported adjusted earnings of $0.79 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.5% to $15.306 billion from $13.857 billion last year.

Performance Food Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $58.3 Mln. vs. $70.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.37 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue: $15.306 Bln vs. $13.857 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $63-$63.5 Bln

