Performance Food Group Q3 Adj. Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) reported that its third quarter adjusted earnings per share increased 38.1% year-on-year to $0.58. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.22, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA rose 23.6% to $131.1 million.

Third quarter net sales grew 49.3% to $7.0 billion compared to the prior year period. Total case volume increased 26.4%, with an underlying organic decline of 7.2%. Analysts expected revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter.

