Performance Food Group Q2 Sales Surge 32%; Raises Outlook

(RTTNews) - Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) Wednesday reported a strong jump in revenues for the second quarter, driven largely by growth across Vistar and Foodservice segments. The food products major also raised its earnings outlook for the full year 2020, sending its shares up more than 2% in the morning trade.

The company raised its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) growth outlook, which includes expected contributions from Eby-Brown and Reinhart, to 27% to 33% over its 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $475.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA excluding the contribution from Reinhart, but including Eby-Brown, is expected to grow 13% to 16%, up from its prior view of 10% to 14%.

For full-year 2020, Performance Food Group now expects adjusted earnings of $2.17 to $2.28 per share, above analysts' current consensus of $2.03 per share.

Performance Food Group's second-quarter profit was $41.2 million or $0.39 per share compared with $43.1 million or $0.41 per share last year. Adjusted earnings increased 9.4% to $0.58 per share from $0.53 per share last year.

Second-quarter sales surged 31.5% to $6.07 billion from $4.62 billion last year, primarily attributable to Eby-Brown, sales growth in Vistar, and case growth in Foodservice.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.44 per share and revenues of $6.13 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Commenting on the results, CEO George Holm said, "After a strong start to the year, I am pleased that our business momentum continued into the second quarter. Our results were driven by solid top-line performance and strong EBITDA contribution from both the Vistar and Foodservice segments."

Foodservice segment's quarterly sales increased 4.8% to $3.8 billion, driven by an increase in cases sold, including independent case growth of 4.9% and strong independent customer demand for Performance Brands.

Vistar segment sales jumped 135.6% to $2.2 billion, largely reflecting acquisition of Eby-Brown and strong sales growth in the segment's corrections, vending, and office coffee service channels.

"We are pleased with the broad-based profit contribution across our operating segments and are excited to have closed the Reinhart acquisition as planned. The early integration of Reinhart is proceeding very well, and we remain on track for another year of strong growth across our Company," Holm added.

On December 30, 2019, Performance Food Group had completed the acquisition of Reinhart Foodservice L.L.C., which positions the company as one of the largest distributors of foods in the U.S.

PFGC is currently trading at $53.63, up $1.32 or 2.53%, on the NYSE.

