Performance Food Group Q2 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Performance Food Group (PFGC) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $78.3 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $71.1 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Performance Food Group reported adjusted earnings of $0.90 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $14.296 billion from $13.899 billion last year.

Performance Food Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $78.3 Mln. vs. $71.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.50 vs. $0.46 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q2): $14.296 Bln vs. $13.899 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $14 bln-$14.3 bln Full year revenue guidance: $59 bln-$60 bln

