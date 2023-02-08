Performance Food Group Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Performance Food Group (PFGC) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $71.1 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $8.4 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Performance Food Group reported adjusted earnings of $0.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $13.898 billion from $12.838 billion last year.

Performance Food Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $71.1 Mln. vs. $8.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.46 vs. $0.05 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q2): $13.898 Bln vs. $12.838 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $13.7 Bln to $14 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $57 Bln to $59 Bln

