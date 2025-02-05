Performance Food Group Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Performance Food Group (PFGC) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $42.40 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $78.30 million, or $0.50 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Performance Food Group reported adjusted earnings of $0.98 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to $15.638 billion from $14.296 billion last year.

Performance Food Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $42.40 Mln. vs. $78.30 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.27 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue: $15.638 Bln vs. $14.296 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $15.2 Bln-$15.6 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $63 Bln - $64 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.