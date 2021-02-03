Markets
PFGC

Performance Food Group Q2 Profit Declines, But Beats View; Revenues Miss

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Performance Food Group Corp. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported that its net income for the second quarter fell to $17.6 million or $0.13 per share from $41.2 million or $0.39 per share in the year-ago period.

However, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.35 per share, compared to $0.58 per share last year.

Net sales for the quarter grew 12.8 percent to $6.85 billion from $6.07 billion in the year-ago period. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter on revenues of $6.88 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFGC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More