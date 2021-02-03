Performance Food Group Q2 Profit Declines, But Beats View; Revenues Miss

(RTTNews) - Performance Food Group Corp. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported that its net income for the second quarter fell to $17.6 million or $0.13 per share from $41.2 million or $0.39 per share in the year-ago period.

However, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.35 per share, compared to $0.58 per share last year.

Net sales for the quarter grew 12.8 percent to $6.85 billion from $6.07 billion in the year-ago period. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter on revenues of $6.88 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

