Performance Food Group Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Performance Food Group (PFGC) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $120.7 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $95.7 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Performance Food Group reported adjusted earnings of $1.15 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $14.939 billion from $14.719 billion last year.

Performance Food Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $120.7 Mln. vs. $95.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.77 vs. $0.62 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.09 -Revenue (Q1): $14.939 Bln vs. $14.719 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $14 bln - $14.3 bln Full year revenue guidance: $59 bln - $60 bln

