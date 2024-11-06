Performance Food Group Q1 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Performance Food Group (PFGC) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $108.0 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $120.7 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Performance Food Group reported adjusted earnings of $1.16 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $15.415 billion from $14.938 billion last year.

Performance Food Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $108.0 Mln. vs. $120.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.69 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $15.415 Bln vs. $14.938 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $15.2 - $15.6 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $62.5 - $63.5 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.