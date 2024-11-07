Performance Food Group price target raised to $102 from $98 at UBS

UBS analyst Mark Carden raised the firm’s price target on Performance Food Group (PFGC) to $102 from $98 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the earnings report. The firm says the company is gaining market share.

