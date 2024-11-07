Performance Food Group price target raised to $102 from $98 at UBS

UBS analyst Mark Carden raised the firm’s price target on Performance Food Group (PFGC) to $102 from $98 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the earnings report. The firm says the company is gaining market share.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on PFGC:
- Performance Food Group price target raised to $102 from $98 at Barclays
- Performance Food Group price target raised to $100 from $88 at Wells Fargo
- Performance Food Group Reports Strong Sales Growth
- Performance Food Group reports Q1 EPS $1.16, consensus $1.22
- Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.