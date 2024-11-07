Performance Food Group price target raised to $102 from $98 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein raised the firm’s price target on Performance Food Group (PFGC) to $102 from $98 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company’s fiscal Q1 had strong case volume upside, overshadowing a lack of profit flow-thru on elevated inflation, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
