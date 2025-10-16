Is Performance Food Group (PFGC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Performance Food Group (PFGC). PFGC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is PFGC's P/B ratio of 3.68. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.80. PFGC's P/B has been as high as 3.79 and as low as 2.56, with a median of 3.12, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. PFGC has a P/S ratio of 0.26. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.71.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Performance Food Group is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, PFGC feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

