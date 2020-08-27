Performance Food Group (PFGC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Performance Food Group Co (Symbol: PFGC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.77, changing hands as high as $36.01 per share. Performance Food Group Co shares are currently trading up about 8.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFGC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PFGC's low point in its 52 week range is $7.41 per share, with $54.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.78.

