Performance Food Group (PFGC) Price Target Increased by 7.00% to 84.59

The average one-year price target for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) has been revised to 84.59 / share. This is an increase of 7.00% from the prior estimate of 79.05 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 66.66 to a high of 97.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.87% from the latest reported closing price of 75.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 913 funds or institutions reporting positions in Performance Food Group. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFGC is 0.38%, a decrease of 0.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.59% to 183,607K shares. The put/call ratio of PFGC is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 21,427K shares representing 13.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,348K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFGC by 5.87% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 10,059K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,065K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFGC by 1.69% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 6,485K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,349K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFGC by 18.90% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,474K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,076K shares, representing an increase of 6.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFGC by 83.23% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,880K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,737K shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFGC by 1.34% over the last quarter.

Performance Food Group Background Information



Built on the many proud histories of their family of companies, Performance Food Group is a customer-centric foodservice distribution leader headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Grounded by roots that date back to a grocery peddler in 1885, PFG today has a nationwide network of over 100 distribution facilities, thousands of talented associates and valued suppliers across the country. With the goal of helping customers thrive, the company markets and delivers quality food and related products to over 200,000 locations including independent and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, healthcare facilities, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. Building strong relationships is core to PFG's success - from connecting associates with great career opportunities to connecting valued suppliers and quality products with PFG's broad and diverse customer base.

