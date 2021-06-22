Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shareholders Booked A 89% Gain In The Last Year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) share price is up 89% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around 39% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! Also impressive, the stock is up 32% over three years, making long term shareholders happy, too.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Performance Food Group saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop below zero. While this may prove temporary, we'd consider it a negative, so we would not have expected to see the share price up. It may be that the company has done well on other metrics.

However the year on year revenue growth of 6.7% would help. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:PFGC Earnings and Revenue Growth June 22nd 2021

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Performance Food Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 89% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 13%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Performance Food Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Performance Food Group (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

