Markets
PFGC

Performance Food Group Names Craig Hoskins President & COO - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) announced the appointment of Craig Hoskins as President & Chief Operating Officer, overseeing Foodservice and Vistar operations. For the past three years, Hoskins has served as Executive Vice President of the company and President & CEO of Foodservice.

The company also appointed Patrick Hagerty as Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer. Hagerty has served as Executive Vice President of PFG and Chief Executive Officer of Vistar since 2018.

The management changes are effective January 3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFGC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular