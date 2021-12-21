Performance Food Group Names Craig Hoskins President & COO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) announced the appointment of Craig Hoskins as President & Chief Operating Officer, overseeing Foodservice and Vistar operations. For the past three years, Hoskins has served as Executive Vice President of the company and President & CEO of Foodservice.

The company also appointed Patrick Hagerty as Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer. Hagerty has served as Executive Vice President of PFG and Chief Executive Officer of Vistar since 2018.

The management changes are effective January 3.

