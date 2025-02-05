News & Insights

Performance Food Group Guides Q4 Net Sales In Line With View; Boosts FY25 Net Sales Outlook - Update

February 05, 2025 — 07:44 am EST

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) provided net sales guidance for the third quarter, in line with estimates. The company also raised its net sales guidance for the full-year 2025.

For the third quarter, PFG expects net sales in a range of $15.2 billion to $15.6 billion. On average, 11 analysts polled expect the company to report revenues of $15.26 billion for the quarter.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, PFG now projects net sales in a range of about $63 billion to $64 billion, up from the prior expectation of a $62.5 billion to $63.5 billion range. The Street is looking for net sales of $62.88 billion for the year.

The company said the outlook for fiscal year 2025 includes expected business results for Cheney Brothers as of the close of the transaction.

