Performance Food Group Guides Q4 Net Sales Below View; Trims FY24 Net Sales Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) provided net sales guidance for the fourth quarter, below estimates. The company also trimmed its net sales guidance for the full-year 2024.

For the fourth quarter, PFG expects net sales in a range of $15.0 billion to $15.4 billion. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $15.60 billion for the quarter.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, PFG now projects net sales in a range of about $58.1 billion to $58.5 billion, down from the prior expectation of a $59 billion to $60 billion range. The Street is looking for net sales of $59.02 billion for the year.

