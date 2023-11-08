Performance Food Group Guides Q2 Net Sales Below View; Backs FY23 Net Sales Outlook

News & Insights

November 08, 2023 — 07:45 am EST

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) provided net sales guidance for the second quarter, below estimates. The company also maintained its net sales guidance for the full-year 2023.

For the second quarter, PFG expects net sales in a range of $14.0 billion to $14.3 billion. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $14.40 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, PFG continues to project net sales in a range of $59 billion to $60 billion. The Street is looking for net sales of $59.43 billion for the year.

Meanwhile, the company continues to expect to achieve annual net sales of $62 billion to $64 billion in fiscal 2025.

