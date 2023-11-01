Performance Food Group (FRA:P5F) Price Target Increased by 5.51% to 70.11

The average one-year price target for Performance Food Group (FRA:P5F) has been revised to 70.11 / share. This is an increase of 5.51% from the prior estimate of 66.45 dated September 6, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 61.49 to a high of 80.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.82% from the latest reported closing price of 52.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 889 funds or institutions reporting positions in Performance Food Group. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 1.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to P5F is 0.39%, a decrease of 6.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.49% to 185,264K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 21,277K shares representing 13.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,171K shares, representing an increase of 14.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in P5F by 8.78% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 10,065K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,016K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in P5F by 5.48% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,341K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,200K shares, representing a decrease of 10.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in P5F by 13.63% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 5,469K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,295K shares, representing an increase of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in P5F by 2.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,858K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,819K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in P5F by 7.16% over the last quarter.

