PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP Earnings Results: $PFGC Reports Quarterly Earnings

PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP ($PFGC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.98 per share, missing estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $15,638,200,000, missing estimates of $15,811,536,803 by $-173,336,803.

PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP Insider Trading Activity

PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP insiders have traded $PFGC stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFGC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE L HOLM (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 98,935 shares for an estimated $7,853,410 .

. PATRICK T. HAGERTY (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 88,335 shares for an estimated $7,361,329 .

. CRAIG HOWARD HOSKINS (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 40,992 shares for an estimated $3,543,364 .

. A BRENT KING (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 34,254 shares for an estimated $2,726,913 .

. SCOTT E MCPHERSON (See Remarks) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,866,000

KIMBERLY GRANT sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $294,440

CHASITY D GROSH (See Remarks) sold 1,005 shares for an estimated $87,625

PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 234 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP Government Contracts

We have seen $4,627,795 of award payments to $PFGC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

