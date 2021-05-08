Performance Food Group Company Reported A Surprise Loss, And Analysts Have Updated Their Forecasts

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 6.9% to US$54.64 in the week after its latest quarterly results. Revenues of US$7.2b beat expectations by 2.9%. Unfortunately statutory earnings per share (EPS) fell well short of the mark, turning in a loss of US$0.06 compared to previous analyst expectations of a profit. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:PFGC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Performance Food Group's eight analysts is for revenues of US$32.5b in 2022, which would reflect a substantial 21% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Performance Food Group is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$1.75 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$31.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.74 in 2022. There doesn't appear to have been a major change in sentiment following the results, other than the small lift in revenue estimates.

It may not be a surprise to see thatthe analysts have reconfirmed their price target of US$61.95, implying that the uplift in sales is not expected to greatly contribute to Performance Food Group's valuation in the near term. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Performance Food Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$72.00 and the most bearish at US$34.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Performance Food Group's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Performance Food Group's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 16% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 12% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 3.9% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Performance Food Group to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Performance Food Group going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Performance Food Group you should be aware of.

