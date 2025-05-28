Performance Food Group Backs FY25 Net Sales Outlook; Announces $500 Mln Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - Ahead of the 2025 Investor Day later on Wednesday, food and foodservice distributor Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) continues to expect net sales between $63 billion and $63.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA in a range of $1.725 billion to $1.75 billion for fiscal 2025.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report net sales of $63.22 billion for the year.

The company also expects to achieve annual sales of $73 billion to $75 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $2.3 billion to $2.5 billion in fiscal 2028.

On Tuesday, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program for up to $500 million of the Company's common stock through May 27, 2029. This authorization replaces the previously authorized $300 million share repurchase program.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.