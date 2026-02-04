Performance Food Expects Q3 Sales, Adj. EBITDA To Rise, Cuts Annual Outlook; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Performance Food Group Company (PFGC), a food and food service distributor, on Wednesday initiated guidance for the third quarter and revised down its annual outlook.

Scott McPherson, CEO of Performance Food Group, said: "As we refine our outlook for 2026 to reflect recent market dynamics, our confidence in the strategy and the long-term trajectory of the company remains unchanged."

For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of $390 million to $410 million, with sales of $16 billion to $16.3 billion.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, PFGC had reported adjusted EBITDA of $385.1 million, on sales of $15.3 billion.

For fiscal 2026, the Group now expects adjusted EBITDA of $1.875 billion to $1.975 billion compared to the prior outlook of $1.9 billion to $2 billion.

For fiscal 2026, PFGC now expects sales of $67.25 billion to $68.25 billion against the prior expectation of $67.5 billion to $68.5 billion.

For fiscal 2025, the food company had reported adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 billion, on sales of $63.3 billion.

PFCG was down by 10.43% at $87 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

